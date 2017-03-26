Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Colonial Heights apartment complex

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night at the Lakeview Terrace Apartments complex in the 200 block of Lakeview Park Road.

Police sources tell 8News that one person is in custody and that one victim is hospitalized at VCU Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other details have been released at this time.

8News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

