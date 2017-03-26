Two displaced in Richmond fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Fulton neighborhood Sunday morning.

Fire officials tell 8News that crews arrived on scene at a single-family home in the 5500 block of Campbell Avenue shortly before 11am to find heavy fire on the backside of the home.

The occupants, an adult male and adult female, are being assisted by the Red Cross. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was marked under control just before 11:20am. The cause has yet to be determined.

