Officers bring girl birthday cake after hers was destroyed in house fire

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Three Tampa police officers helped spread some much-needed joy to a young girl whose birthday cake was destroyed in a house fire.
The Tampa Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of the young girl with two officers who brought her Disney’s ‘Frozen’-themed cake.
Few details were provided about the fire, the young girl and the officers involved.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.