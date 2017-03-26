Officers bring girl birthday cake after hers was destroyed in house fire

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Three Tampa police officers helped spread some much-needed joy to a young girl whose birthday cake was destroyed in a house fire.

The Tampa Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of the young girl with two officers who brought her Disney’s ‘Frozen’-themed cake.

Few details were provided about the fire, the young girl and the officers involved.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.