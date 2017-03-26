Maymont Farm shows off new look at grand reopening ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was all smiles at Maymont Park in Richmond Sunday as the Children’s Farm hosted its grand re-opening.

There was live music, dancing, and of course the real reason most visit the park …

“Well, everyone when they come to Maymont, the best experience is the animals,” said Buz Bireline with Maymont.

Maymont’s Children’s Farm was closed roughly a year for renovations. They added two new classrooms, birthday party rooms, and have also allowed for visitors to feed the animals inside and outside.

“That interaction is really what people come to Maymont, at least the farm at Maymont,” Bireline added. “That’s why they are here; they want to get close to the animals, they want to connect with the animals and we are here to help them do that.”

The animals are exactly why parents like Erica Beard was in attendance Sunday with her son.

“It’s nice to bring some nature into the city so that children can experience that for kids that are just growing up in the inner-city environment,” Beard told 8News.

Beard added that coming to Maymont is also a tradition for many families.

“I’ve been coming to Maymont since I was a young child, so its a really nice experience to do this with my son,” she said.

