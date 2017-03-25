Virginia War Memorial celebrates military women in honor of Women’s History Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maj. Sheree Fitts has served in the United States Army for over a decade.

“Yes, I am an African American female serving the United States Army which is predominantly male run,” Fitts said.

She spoke to a crowd of military women supporters Saturday at the Virginia War Memorial’s special event planned in honor of her and others who have led and continue to lead in service.

“Being able to share your experiences with people to let them know that, ‘hey, even though I have done 16 years in the military, I have made it this far and you can overcome,’” Fitts said.

She says overcoming the challenges of serving in the armed forces isn’t easy.

“The main difficulty would probably be being able to prove that you can handle some of the stresses that the military throws at you i.e. training or decisions that you have to make,” Fitts said.

In spite of seemingly insurmountable challenges, Maj. Sheree Fitts, Sharon Swartworth, Tracy Birkman, Pte. Leslie Jackson and many others excelled against the odds.

Their pictures are now posted wall to wall in honor of their sacrifice.

“People say that what they don’t like about history is it is just names and dates, and what we are hoping to do is take some of those names and dates and illuminate who those people were and honor them and honor their memory,” said James Triesler, Director of Education at the Va. War Memorial.

As for Fitts, she wants to spread a message to women and girls every where.

“Being in the military, you don’t need approval from anyone to actually make it in life. All you have to do is set your mind to something and do it. That is what I have done and I have been successful,” she said.

Those efforts to empower women in the military will continue at the upcoming Virginia Women’s Summit in June.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.