VCU baseball keeps pitching strikeouts against La Salle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The start of Atlantic 10 play has been near perfection for the VCU Rams. In their two games against the La Salle Explorers (2-17), VCU has only given up one earned run and thrown 24 strikeouts between Sean Thompson and Brooks Vial, the latter of which started Saturday in a 7-0 shutout win at The Diamond.

Vial went seven scoreless innings throwing 11 strikeouts a day after Thompson threw 13 in his complete game perfomance on Friday night.

The Rams (13-10) go for the series sweep of La Salle on Sunday, 1:00 p.m. at The Diamond. VCU then gets ready to host No. 21 Virginia on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.