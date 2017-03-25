Truck crashes into utility pole on Bells Road

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Dominion Power is working to repair a power pole after a crash Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bells Road near Industry Avenue.

When 8News arrived on the scene, Richmond Police, Dominion Power, and a tow truck were there working to remove the truck that had crashed into a utility pole and snapped it in half.

The driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash, Richmond Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

