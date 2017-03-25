The Boathouse launches new house beer made with oyster shells

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Boathouse has a new house beer for its three locations. Beverage director Michael Avery and the brewers of Petersburg’s Trapezium Brewing Co. developed the ale.

The Boathouse Oyster Ale is described as a crisp and clean American blonde ale. It’s made by steeping oyster shells in the beer.

Trapezium takes shells from the restaurant’s signature oyster, cleans them and then “gives the shells a second life in the ale.”

The Boathouse says its signature oysters are savory and mildly briny — an ideal flavor profile for an oyster. The new drink allows guests to eat their signature oysters while “sipping on an ale that was made from oyster shells.”

The ale was featured for the first time at a pop-up Trapezium Beer Dinner Friday night at The Boathouse at Sunday Park.

The house beer should be available at all locations by the first week of April.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.