Teen charged after reportedly kicking man in head during fight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after a fight in south Columbus that led to two men being hospitalized.

Officers were called to the area of 1052 Rumsey Road at 10:15pm Friday. They found 53-year-old Homer L. Wright Jr. lying in the street “suffering from severe head injuries.” His father, 79-year-old Homer L. Wright Sr., was suffering from severe facial injuries.

Witnesses told police that an altercation that started between two teen girls escalated into a brawl between the Wrights and the suspect. The Wrights are related to one of the women involved, police say.

Witnesses say the suspect kicked Homer Wright Jr. several times in the head. He is in extremely critical condition at Grant Medical Center. Homer Wright Sr. suffered several broken bones to the face.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.