Richmond Police and VCU connect with inner city kids

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police paired up with inner city kids through sports Saturday to find they’re all on the same team.

Martin Luther King Middle School’s field turned into a sports arena of sorts during an event held by local police and educators.

“The kids played different sports and each sport came with a lesson on bullying, gangs, gun safety, crime prevention and bike safety,” said Sgt. Carol Adams.

Richmond Police and Virginia Commonwealth’s Sports Leadership Team joined efforts to promote positive relationships with kids from across the Richmond area.

“We have five different stations: basketball, lacrosse, soccer, whiffle ball, and kickball. It not only introduces these kids to sports that they otherwise would not have been introduced to, but it also connects them with members of the local police and members of the community including those involved with our grad school program,” said Corey Pegram.

Richmond Police told 8News they hope Saturday’s “Day of Play” helps kids see them in a different light.

“We want the kids to be able to see that we are here for them and that they should not be afraid of us,” Sgt. Adams said.

Adams also said it is a fun way to teach the fundamentals of unity in the community.

“It is a way to harness our efforts to bridge any gaps that may exist and then to expand on the partnerships that we have and that is what we want,” she said.

