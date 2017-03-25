Prayer vigil for Northumberland man who went missing in March 2013

Related Coverage Search Continues For Veteran Missing From Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Northumberland community will gather Saturday night to remember an army veteran who went missing back in 2013.

Marcus Robinson’s car was found burned with a bullet hole in the driver’s side door.

A prayer vigil is being held at 5 p.m. at the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

If you have any information about Robinson’s disappearance, you should contact the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office at (804) 580-5221.

