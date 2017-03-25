Opening ceremonies kick off Special Olympics basketball tournament

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and athletes kicked off the Special Olympics statewide basketball tournament Friday night.

The ceremony at Colonial Forge High School included the ceremonial lighting of the torch, a half-time show, contests, and prizes.

On Saturday, there will be half-court, full-court, and skills competitions all day.

