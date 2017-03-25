Mayor Stoney gives speech on importance of fiscal responsibility to YMCA students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students in the YMCA’s Achievers Program got a visit from Mayor Levar Stoney Saturday afternoon.

Stoney talked about the importance of being smart with money and why it’s important to set attainable goals.

Students also tested their knowledge with ‘Reality Store,’ an active, hands-on, real-life simulation which gives young people the opportunity to explore career opportunities and make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those adults face on a daily basis.

The students then met with local business leaders to determine how much of their simulated income given to them in the ‘Reality Store’ they will need to spend to achieve their desired lifestyle.

