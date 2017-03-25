Manhunt for shooting suspect on Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after being shot near the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

There is an active hunt for the shooting suspect.

Police believe suspect barricaded themselves inside a bus on Las Vegas Blvd.

Part of the street is shut down while police investigate.

Las Vegas police and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) are on the scene.

There are three SWAT units surrounding the bus.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

