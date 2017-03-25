Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Richmond East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city’s East End Saturday night.

Authorities said they were called to the 1700 block of Oliver Hill Way just before 7:45 p.m. for a shooting.

They discovered a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

