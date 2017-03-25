Kickers’ record crowd cheers team to opening night victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In 25 years of Kickers soccer, Saturday night felt like history in the making even before first touch at City Stadium. The Richmond Kickers managed to grab three early points on opening night against the Harrisburg City Islanders, 1-0, in front of 8,021 fans.

It’s the largest regular season crowd in club history. While the whole night was a massive party, it was almost crashed early in the 13th minute. Harrisburg’s Aaron Wheeler fielded a lob pass before getting run over by two Kickers defenders in the penalty box. Immediately head referee Jose Carlos Rivero pointed for the penalty kick and the Red Army started feeling the nerves.

Stepping up to the box, Wheeler faced starting goalkeeper Travis Worra with a chance to take the lead, something Worra knew would have likely buried the Kickers before the game could find its rhythm.

“We go down one goal, you know, in the home opener, first 15 minutes, that’s really tough to come back from,” said Worra after the game. Wheeler struck in stride, Worra jumped early, but recovered and saved the penalty kick with his left boot at the very last second. The crowd erupted alongside Worra who let out a powerful roar.

“My job sometimes is to bail the team out,” says Worra, “and when I had my opportunity to do that I’m very blessed I was able to do that.”

“It gives the rest of the 10 players huge, huge energy and enthusiasm,” said Kickers head coach Leigh Cowlishaw following the final whistle, “you saw that.”

After a scoreless first half, the Kickers found the back of the net off a free kick in the 51st minute. Fred Owusu Sekyere crossed in to a soaring Conor Shanosky who slotted in the go-ahead goal off his head, the first of the season for the club.

The result gives the Kickers three crucial points heading into a rough start to the season schedule, and Cowlishaw wasn’t jumping for joy over the overall team performance that almost ended in a tie. Harrisburg’s Paul Wilson got behind Richmond’s back line in the final minute of extra time, just missing the post.

“It was a B+ effort tonight, and probably a B- on execution,” says Cowlishaw, “It’s not ideal, but it’s great to get the three points and we now go on to some serious challenges.”

The Kickers go on the road for their second game of the season. They visit New York Red Bulls II next Saturday, April 1st, at 4:00 p.m. (ET).