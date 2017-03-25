First ever RVA Blues and Brews Fest kicked off Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The first annual RVA Blues and Brews fest kicked off Saturday.

The festival was held at the Steam Bell Beer Works in Midlothian.

There was, of course, lots of beer to go around and a long lineup of live bands played music all day long.

“We will be back here playing on April 15 as well as other breweries around town,” said Andrew Alli, a performer at the festival.

The event was held from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m.

