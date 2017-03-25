8News at the Box Office: 2 TV series get the big screen treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The highways of Los Angeles are once again safe, thanks to the boys on their bikes. “CHiPs” is a modern day big screen adaptation of the 1970’s action tv series. Michael Pena and Dax Shepard star as Ponch and Jon. They’re investigating a huge heist that they think may be an inside job. The movie pokes fun at many of the conventions of the old TV series. Costarring Maya Rudolph and Kristin Bell, it’s rated R.

From 70’s prime time TV to 90’s Saturday morning shows. The Mighty Morphin power rangers are once again making the jump to the big screen this weekend. Five ordinary teens are infused with superpowers and are then tasked with saving the world when aliens attack. Co-starring Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston, “Saban’s Power Rangers” is rated PG-13.

“Life” finds Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal as researchers on board the International Space Station. They’ve found evidence of extraterrestrial life. When they start testing the alien life force, things go south real quickly. The Sci-Fi drama is rated R.

“Wilson” stars Woody Harrelson as a middle-aged man who gets another shot at love with his estranged wife who is played by Laura Dern. He also learns he has a daughter he didn’t know about. The comedic drama, from the director of “The Skeleton Twins” is rated R.

