8News Anchor Amy Lacey presented with 2017 Inspired Award

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Congratulations to 8News Anchor Amy Lacey!

The local nonprofit, “Purposebound Parents” presented her with its 2017 Inspired Award during a ceremony at Meadowbrook Country Club Saturday.

The award recognizes her advocacy and involvement throughout the Richmond community.

Purposebound Parents provides support services to single parents and pregnant teens in the region.

