VSU honors president with installation ceremony

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University hosted an Investiture Ceremony Friday for its 14th president, Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. The event capped off a week of celebrations in his honor.

On February 1, 2017, Abdullah celebrated his first year as president of VSU. Within in his year of leadership, the freshman enrollment increased by 30 percent, the university was removed from warning status by the Southern Association of Colleges and Universities Commission on Colleges and the university also opened its Academic Excellence Center, which serves as an university learning center designed to help students develop successful study skills, prepare for careers and internships, receive academic advisement and learn about study abroad opportunities.

Abdullah, a native of Chicago, attended Northwestern University for his master’s and doctoral studies. At 24, he became the youngest African-American to receive a Ph.D. in engineering. He earned his undergraduate degree from Howard University in civil engineering.

“The Trojans of Virginia State University are extremely excited about the official installing of Dr. Makola M. Abdullah as the 14th president of Virginia State University,” said Reshunda Mahone, vice president for Institutional Advancement and chair of the inaugural committee. “The committee worked very hard to carefully scheduled events that would engage students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.