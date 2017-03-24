Virginia Union comes up short in NCAA title game

COLUMBUS, OH (WRIC) — The Virginia Union Panthers may have lost the D-II women’s national championship game to Ashland University, 93-77, but head coach AnnMarie Gilbert believes her program is on the rise.

The Panthers stayed close for most of the game, until the Eagles found their shot midway through the second half and started to rebound the ball more efficiently.

Junior forward Alexis Johnson led Virginia Union with 28 points, senior forward Lady Walker had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers in the loss.