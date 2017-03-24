Town of Ashland names new finance director

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Ashland has a new finance director.

It was announced Friday that Felix Stevens was appointed to the position after accepting an offer from Town Manager Joshua Farrar.

Stevens comes to Ashland after working 12 years with the Hanover County Treasurer’s Office where he served as Deputy Treasurer for Collections for the past 10 years.

In 2013, Stevens was awarded the Deputy Treasurer of the Year award by the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia.

According to a release, Stevens has also been active in the Ashland community and has served as a Planning Commissioner since August 2010.

Stevens will begin his new position on April 17.

