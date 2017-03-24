Tennessee teen and teacher missing for 11 days

NASHVILLE, TN. (WRIC) — Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas and her former health teacher Tad Cummins have been missing now for 11 days.

8News has been following the Amber Alert for almost two weeks.

Reports of possible sightings have been pouring in from across the country.

Motels in Decatur, Alabama, are on high alert. Police said they got a tip that the pair may be staying in the area.

Another tip led investigators to North Beach in Texas. So far, they said there’s no evidence that Thomas and Cummins were seen there.

Police said Thomas and Cummins have changed their appearances.

Elizabeth’s estranged mother, Kimberly Thomas, spoke out this morning.

“I don’t believe she feels that she’s being hurt okay, but she’s 15,” K. Thomas said. “She doesn’t know any better and she is being hurt and damaged.”

Her mother has had no contact with her daughter for more than a year.

K. Thomas is charged with five counts of abuse and neglect after being accused of locking Elizabeth in a basement.

Thomas and Cummins were last believed to be traveling in a silver Nissan rouge with Tennessee plates 9-7-6-Z-P-T.

If you’ve seen them, you’re urged to call police.

