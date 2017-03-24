Services for Beckett Wyatt to be held this weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family are coming together Friday to say goodbye to Beckett Wyatt.

Beckett died on Sunday after a nearly year-long battle with stage-4 Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Visitation is Friday night from 6-8 p.m. at Bliley’s Funeral Home on Hull Street.

The funeral service is Saturday morning at Commonwealth Chapel South.

The family requests that those in attendance dress casually and said that those who arrive in Beckett’s favorite attire — leggings and Star Wars gear — are especially welcome.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.