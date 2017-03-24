North Richmond fire contained to house’s porch; no injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials are investigating what sparked a fire at a home in Richmond early Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 4800 block of East Seminary Avenue near Westbrook Avenue on the city’s northside.

The woman who lived in the house and her dog both made it out safely.

Fire officials are saying that the fire sparked outside on the back porch sometime before 3 a.m.

Roxie Bustamante went to the scene where she spoke to the homeowner who said that she awoke to a crackling sound coming from her back porch.

This turned out to be fire. Due to a quick response from firefighters, the large blaze was able to be contained without the flames reaching the house.

However, smoke spread throughout the house and might make it difficult for the resident to stay in the home tonight.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire or determined whether it is safe for the woman to return to her home due to the smoke.

