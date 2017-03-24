Mom says son with special needs was handcuffed, dragged through dirt at school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local mother is furious after she says a school resource officer assaulted her son who has special needs.

When 12-year-old Lamarion Crowley came home from school on Tuesday, dirt was covering his shirt and pants. His mother told 8News Reporter Matthew McClellan that an officer handcuffed her 12-year-old son and dragged him through the dirt.

“I cried, because I’m like, what happened to my child?” Lateisha Green told 8News. “Nobody told me he was going to be coming home full of mud.

Friday was Crowley’s first day back at Moody Middle School after coming home covered in dirt on Tuesday.

Green said that before Friday, nobody would tell her what happened between her son and a school resource officer.

“It was no answers,” she said. “Today was the first time i saw video of my child being aggressively handled.”

Only Green and school administrators have seen the video.

“I saw the officer grab Lamarion, put his hands behind his back and throw him to the ground,” Green said.

Crowley has mild autism and other learning disabilities. Now, the Henrico NAACP is involved.

“The school division let the family down and let the child down,” said NAACP president Frank Thornton.

Other child advocates spoke on the matter during public comment at a school board meeting on Thursday.

“Something happened at Moody Middle School, such that this young man ended up full of dirt,” former Richmond School Board member Tichi Pinkney Eppes told the board.

Green told 8News that on Friday she was told the officer confronted her son because he was throwing twigs, allegedly upset after having his computer taken away during class.

She wants to know why she was not informed about the alleged incident. School Spokesman Andy Jenks said officials are still gathering the facts.

“We’re aware of the matter brought forward and we’ll continue to work individually with the people involved,” he said.

When asked about feeling safe at school, Lamarion said, “Sometimes I’m safe.” Asked whether he felt safe after the incident, he shook his head, indicating that he did not.

His mother has filed a report with Henrico Police. She plans to meet with the school’s special education leadership next week.

