Police: Man steals car, assaults 2 officers in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man has been arrested and charged with assaulting two police officers in Spotsylvania County.

At roughly 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Hudgins Farm Circle for reports of a motor vehicle theft. After spotting the vehicle in the area, deputies caught up to it as the driver stopped. When they attempted to take the suspect, 30-year-old Robert Paul Hardee, into custody, he became combative and assaulted two officers before they were able to gain control of him.

Hardee has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destruction of property over $1,000, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The two officers who were assaulted were both treated for minor injuries and returned to duty.

