Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Church Hill Irish Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Organizers are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Festival in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.

The festival officially kicks off Saturday morning, but a few roads in the area are already closed: North 25 Street between Grace and Marshall and E. Broad Street between 24th and 26th streets.

If you’re worried about parking, free parking and a shuttle will be provided at 16th and Broad St.

A five dollar donation will get you in, and keep in mind that proceeds not only go to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, which has been hosting the event for 32 years, but also to roughly 50 charities in the area as well.

Oh, and don’t forget to bring your appetite.

“Over the past few days, we’ve cooked over 1000 pounds of corn beef,” said Michelle Dawson, who is known as the “Kitchen Lady” inside St. Patrick’s Church, which has been hosting the festival for 32 years. “We are about to cook over 500 pounds of potatoes about to couple hundred pounds of cabbage.”

Still hungry?

“Amazing food, sausages with pepper and onions on the grill, Mac and cheese, Irish surprise with mashed potatoes … you can’t miss it,” volunteer Amanda Walker added.

