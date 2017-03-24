Deadline looming for Richmond’s senior/disabled tax relief program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seniors on a fixed income struggling to pay their real estate taxes could have their bills slashed. The City of Richmond has a tax relief program for the elderly and disabled, but 8News has found some aren’t taking advantage of it.

It seems some just don’t know about it and others are overwhelmed by it. You may remember, last month 8News told you about a Richmond woman who lost her senior tax break after some confusion about a form she needed to fill out.

After that story aired, 8News was flooded with calls from others, including council members, who told us the tax relief program is confusing.

“I take them the forms, they fill it out and then I bring them back in here,” says Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who says she often finds herself running back and forth to room 109 inside City Hall grabbing seniors the forms they need for tax relief.

” I don’t think that City Hall does enough to educate the seniors about the things that are provided for them,” says Trammell.

Eligible seniors and disabled residents could have their real estate taxes reduced by 30 percent to 100 percent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are roughly 25,000 seniors living in the City of Richmond.

Not all are homeowners; still, only about 2,300 residents enrolled in the tax relief program last year.

“We never seem to exceed that amount money that is set aside,” says Valerie Weatherless, Operations Manager for the Richmond Department of Finance.

Three million dollars is budgeted for the program. To be eligible, your income can not exceed $50,000 and your net worth can not be more than $200,000.

“You have to live in your home, you have to own your home, you have to be 65 by January first of that year,” Weatherless added.

You can download the forms from the city’s website, find them at your local library or come here to City Hall.

If you are approved, the tax break is good for three years, but here’s the tricky part: You have to complete a re-certification form each year.

“We mail it to you, sign, date it and send it back to us,” explains Weatherless.

In 2016, more than 90 residents who were enrolled in the program the year before for whatever reason failed to re-certify. One more note: After three years, you have to re-apply for the tax break.

“I think it could be a whole lot simpler,” Trammell said.

Some in the Mayor’s office have said maybe this is a program they could better streamline in the future. Until then, along with the forms, the city needs copies of your W-2 forms, social security, dividends, public assistance and more.

The City does offer assistance and there are two more chances to get that help next week.

Those who are approved are also exempt from solid waste and recycling fees. The deadline to apply is March 31st.

