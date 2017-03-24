Concerns over retirement funding could lead to mass exodus of teachers in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Supplemental Retirement Plan (SRP) has been one of the selling points to attract and retain teachers in Chesterfield County. Teachers working their final year in the county would get a reduced salary, but could start collecting their retirement checks that year.

A teacher would then get supplemental checks from the county for four additional years in addition to their state benefits. It’s one of the reasons teacher Sonia Smith says she came to Chesterfield.

“Looking at the competitors in the region not having an SRP plan, again when teachers already don’t make enough, the SRP was definitely a bonus,” said Smith.

But the program has been underfunded and teachers are now concerned that money may not be there when they retire as county supervisors consider lowering property taxes.

“We’re looking at reducing the size of the pie and then the slice of pie that we receive from the county,” said Smith.

“None of those folks had anything to do with underfunding a program and a promise is a promise, we need to keep our promises,” said Donald Wilms with the Chesterfield Education Association.

Wilms says if the program goes away, so will many teachers.

“If I hadn’t been there for them at the end many of those teachers would have gone on to other more lucrative careers. I think all of those teachers are just going to retire now,” said Wilms.

“When you have a mass exodus from one school district, it’s a red flag for a lot of college students, career switchers and you don’t want to have that stain on this county,” said Smith.

We reached out to the school system who says they’ve been working with third parties “to develop a program and funding model that seeks to provide the financial viability of the program for all qualifying employees” but details have yet to be released.

The school system has tried to solve the problem but it will depend on how much money supervisors decide to invest. County leaders meanwhile continue to have work sessions with the community to discuss the budget.

