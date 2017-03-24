Adopt a Furry Friend: Cadence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Cadence.

She’s a 7-year-old spayed female who loves leisurely walks and long chats.

She’s a spunky and fluffy girl who knows how to make everyone smile.

She already knows a few tricks, such as “sit” and “paw.”

She’s very friendly and sweet and is looking for her forever home.

During the month of March, the Richmond SPCA is having an adoption special called “Mutt Madness,” where adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by 15 percent.

Click here to learn more about Cadence.

