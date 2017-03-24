3 guys travel from Canada to West Virginia just to get a pizza from McDonald’s

SPENCER, WV (WCMH) — Sometimes you just get a craving.

And for three guys from London, Ontario, that craving was for a McDonald’s pizza. The problem is, there’s only two Golden Arches left that sell the rare pie: one in Spencer, West Virginia and the other in Pomeroy, Ohio.

It took the guys 8-plus hours to get to Spencer to eat the pizza.

The restaurant in Pomeroy sits along Main Street/Highway 833 in the town and has never stopped selling them.

You can order a cheese, a pepperoni, a sausage or a deluxe pie from the McDonald’s and relive a portion of your childhood for about $6 each, according to WOWK.

