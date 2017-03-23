Woman’s cupcake fundraiser raises thousands for Make-A-Wish

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is honoring amazing women where you live.

Felicia Noland is helping kids’ wishes come true one cupcake at a time.

She is one of the women who was has raised more than $9,000 in just two months.

“Everybody really just wanted to get involved and really help out and raise money for the children,” Noland said. “The rest of the community really came together.”

She says the cause is near and dear to her heart.

“I was a former pediatric hospice and palliative care nurse. I was able to see firsthand how amazing granting wishes was…not just for my patients and the children, but for the families as well,” she said.

Noland is one of a dozen women participating in the W.I.S.H Circle, a group raising funds for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Her friends say her drive is an inspiration.

“Women can do anything they want to do, especially when they join together,” says Faith Kaplan, Felicia’s friend.

All of this hard work is making wishes come true for sick kids in Central Virginia. Noland hosted a fundraiser based on a unique idea her 6-year-old son came up with.

“He said ‘Mom, I want to cut down a tree, build a table, make cupcakes and sell them for the children, so we can raise money and grant more wishes for the kids,’” Noland said.

She hopes that her passion project inspires other women to give back to the causes that matter to them.

