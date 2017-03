COLUMBUS, OH (WRIC) — The Virginia Union Lady Panthers are on the verge of history, back in their first NCAA D-II Women’s National Championship game since 1984.

VUU (28-4) defeated Cal Baptist, 86-81, completing a fourth quarter comeback to punch their ticket to the final against top seeded Ashland University (36-0).

Virginia Union is looking to win its 2nd D-II Women’s National Championship in program history, starting Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Columbus, OH.