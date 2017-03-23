VCU baseball kicks off conference play with La Salle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU baseball team has made it through their non-conference gauntlet one game over .500, in good position to start the Atlantic 10 season off on the right foot.

The Rams (11-10) have had to endure road series at top ranked Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and NCAA Tournament team from last season UNC Wilmington.

Starting this weekend with the La Salle Explorers (2-15), VCU will start Sean Thompson on the mound in the opening game of the weekend series Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Thompson has a 3-1 record with a 3.21 ERA.