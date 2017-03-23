‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ makes final stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday was opening night of the “Greatest Show on Earth” for the last time in Richmond.

Ringling Brother and Barnum and Bailey Circus pulls down the big top forever in May. They opened their final run at the Richmond Coliseum Thursday evening.

The circus has been around for 146 years, but with declining ticket sales and the removal of elephants from their shows, they decided to make 2017 their final year.

One woman who has been going to the circus her whole life told 8News she is sad to see it go away.

“It means a part of my history then is completed and I feel good about that I’ve been to see them over the years,” said annual circus goer Celia Munir.

83-year-old Celia Munirhas been going to see the circus since her mother took her as a little girl.

“I never wanted to miss them,” Munir said. “So I’m going to really miss them myself.”

She went to see the circus with her family: her daughter in law, grandaughter and great-grandchildren. They traveled all the way from Crewe to enjoy this final stop in Richmond.

“We see the trains come in so it’s exciting,” said Jessica Munir. “I guess its the kid in us.”

8News meteorologists Matt DiNardo and Katie Dupree introduced the show, with the crowd waiting to see their favorite part: the animals.

It’s what’s going to happen to the animals after the show closes that has Munir concerned.

“I don’t know if they’ll really be able to adapt well being apart of the regular land,” Jessica Munir said. “They’ve been apart of the family for so long. So we’re just praying for the best in them.”

They have been waiting a long time for the big show to relive those childhood memories.

“It’s just a blessed time to really enjoy the excitement, entertainment,” Jessica Munir said.

The show will be in town through Sunday.

