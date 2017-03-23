Suspect takes cab to and from Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD (WRIC) – A suspect is under arrest after a bank robbery in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect hailed a taxi and got a ride to the SunTrust Bank in the 4800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at about 9:30 a.m. The suspect passed a teller a not demanding money, received cash, then left the bank.

The suspect then got back in the waiting cab and left the area.

Police apprehended the suspect a short time later in the City of Richmond.

Chesterfield Police officials said the taxi driver was not involved in the robbery. No injuries were reported and no weapons were displayed.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

