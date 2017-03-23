State Police on scene of fatal crash on I-64E in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is on the scene of a fatal crash in Henrico County.

VSP said the crash occurred around 9:05 a.m. on I-64 EB near the Richmond International Airport (mile marker 199).

The eastbound left lane has reopened but the right lane remains closed. Drivers should continue to expect delays.

No other details of the crash were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

