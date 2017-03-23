Sheriff: Family kept decomposing body of Vietnam veteran in home, took benefits

WAINWRIGHT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says deputies have found a family living with a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body and stealing his benefits.

Investigators say they think the 71-year-old had been dead for several months.

The Tuscarawas County sheriff said Wednesday deputies checked on the man after being told he was living in a home with the family and had not been seen lately.

Deputies say they found the man’s body Tuesday and they have video footage of one of the residents making withdrawals using his Social Security benefits card.

Authorities have charged Brian Sorohan and Stacy Sorohan with abuse of a corpse and theft of a credit card. Their 18-year-old daughter was charged with abuse of a corpse.

There are no court records indicating whether they have an attorney to speak for them or home telephone listings so they can be contacted.

