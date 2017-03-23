Richmond Flying Squirrels reveal new team anthem

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Flying Squirrels fans will be singing a different tune this season at The Diamond. The team released its new anthem, “Hail to the Flying Squirrels,” today.

The anthem will ring in the new season on Opening Day, April 6. The anthem was written and produced with Black iris, a local award-winning music production company. Fans can listen to and download the song by clicking here.

The lyrics and music celebrate the team’s and the city’s culture. You can read the full lyrics below:

(Lyrics by Justin Bailey)

One for all and all for one,

We salute our champions.

Hail to the Flying Squirrels,

Who stand for you and me.

Everybody throw your caps on tight,

We’re gonna represent the River City.

We’re keeping rhythm to the train track’s time,

And feel the James flow strong through our veins.

We’re going down to the Boulevard,

To have FUNN ‘cause that’s the name of the game.

Beneath the stars and the lights tonight,

It’s our home team from Richmond, VA!

Whoa! Boys and girls,

Let’s all cheer our Flying Squirrels!

Whoa! Make some noise!

We are Richmond! Hear our voice!

And Have FUNN, Go nuts!

Everybody’s coming through the gates,

We feel the energy starting to grow.

Cause RVA is stepping up to the plate,

To knock it all the way to San Francisco.

We’re on the shoulders of Giants,

And we can see clearly for miles and miles and miles.

Beneath the stars and the lights tonight,

Our city’s gonna shout it aloud!

Whoa! Boys and girls,

Let’s all cheer our Flying Squirrels!

Whoa! Make some noise!

We are Richmond! Hear our voice!

And Have FUNN, Go Nuts!

One for all and all for one,

We salute our champions.

Hail to the flying squirrels,

Who stand for you and me!

All together we can be,

Proud of our community!

Hail to Richmond, VA,

And bless this great city!

Whoa! Boys and girls,

Let’s all cheer our Flying Squirrels!

Whoa! Make some noise!

We are Richmond! Hear our voice!

Whoa! Join the crowd!

Shout it loud and shout it proud!

There’s something we want to say,

The Flying Squirrels ARE Richmond, VA!

Have FUNN, Go Nuts!

Have FUNN, Go Nuts!

