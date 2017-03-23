Red Cross calls for blood donors after severe weather impacts collections

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross is issuing a call for type O negative and AB blood donors to donate their blood.

This comes after severe winter weather in some parts of the country caused about 250 Red Cross blood drives to cancel in March, resulting in more than 8,500 uncollected blood donations.

Type O negative blood and type AB plasma are two of the most in-demand blood products by hospitals, according to the Red Cross.

“All blood types are needed to meet the constant need of patients, and there is a significant need now for type O negative and AB donations to help some of the most vulnerable patients,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, Mid-Atlantic Region Red Cross Blood Services. “We ask that you schedule an appointment to roll up a sleeve to help save a life in the coming days.”

Eligible donors can learn more, find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting HERE or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

