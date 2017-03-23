Railroad crossing project to affect Branders Bridge Road traffic

COLONIAL HEIGHTS (WRIC) — CSX work continues near the railroad crossing at Branders Bridge Road (Rt. 625), located between Weldon Street and Wakefield Avenue.

Due to heavy equipment moving in this area on Saturday, March 25 and Friday, March 31, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will temporarily close Branders Bridge Road (Rt. 625) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. both days at the crossing location. All work is weather permitting.

While no vehicles will be permitted to cross the railroad tracks at Branders Bridge Road during the full closure, there will be limited access to areas close to the railroad tracks for local traffic only.

Drivers can use the following posted detour around the railroad crossing work:

Northbound Branders Bridge Rd. (Rt. 625): Take Lakeview Avenue east to the Boulevard/U.S.301/Rt. 1 south back to Branders Bridge Rd. (Rt. 625) north.

Take Lakeview Avenue east to the Boulevard/U.S.301/Rt. 1 south back to Branders Bridge Rd. (Rt. 625) north. Southbound Branders Bridge Rd. (Rt. 625): Take the Boulevard/U.S.301/Rt. 1 north to Lakeview Avenue west back to Branders Bridge Rd. (Rt. 625) south.

