Prince William County Police search for missing, endangered man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult.

Authorities said Duwan Antwan Cratch, 47, left his residence located in the 17400 block of Grant Cottage Dr in Dumfries sometime Thursday morning.

Cratch is believed to have left the residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Cratch is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 265 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Cratch may be driving a white Buick Enclave 4-door with VA-tags OWL09.

Anyone with information on Mr. Cratch’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.