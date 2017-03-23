Plea hearing Thursday for Chesterfield woman accused of lighting her own house on fire

Related Coverage Woman injured in suspicious Chesterfield County fire arrested for arson

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A plea hearing is scheduled Thursday for the Chesterfield County woman accused of lighting her own house on fire.

Investigators believe 35-year-old Nya Reynolds set her Sherri Drive home on fire on Sunday, August 7.

The blaze seriously injured Nya, who was the only one home at the time. Nya was taken to VCU Medical Center for her injuries.

Flames destroyed almost everything the family owned. Nya and her brother, Jakoury Reynolds, lived at the house with their parents.

The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. at Chesterfield County Circuit Court.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.