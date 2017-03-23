Petersburg considering outsourcing city departments

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fresh off a contract extension, The Robert Bobb Group is now considering outsourcing key city departments. It’s all in an effort to save money.

The number one issue on residents minds in Petersburg when it comes to outsourcing city departments is will jobs potentially be lost?

“I just hope and pray that this is not going to be something where people have to lose being able to be a provider for their family,” said Kizzie Montgomery, a Petersburg resident.

Straight from the mouth of the Acting City Manager at Petersburg City Hall, everything is being considered in order to balance Petersburg’s budget.

“We’ve got to have a structurally balanced budget, we have so much money coming in and we can’t have any more than that going out,” Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell said.

So enters the idea of outsourcing, the main departments being considered are payroll, some aspects of finance, some aspects of HR and the repair of vehicles.

“I think you can consider about anything,” Tyrrell said. “There are a couple of cities in the south now that virtually everything is outsourced except for the City Manager, the Police Department, the Fire Department, and people that simply can’t be, the City Attorney can’t be out sourced.”

What does that mean for the loss of jobs?

“Most of the employees actually migrate really from one employer to another, so I don’t think that you can leap to the conclusion that if we outsource department XYZ that the people in those roles are going to be much different than they are today, typically that is not the case, but if that does need to be the case then that is just a fact, a hard fact of life,” Tyrrell added.

The Robert Bobb Group told 8News they plan to begin the process of presenting their budget to City Council Monday night at the council work session.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

