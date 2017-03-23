Maymont Farm set to reopen Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a year-long renovation, Maymont Farm is set to reopen to the public this Sunday.

The grand opening will be held from 12 to 4 p.m.

As a way to celebrate the new improvements, Maymont will also be hosting a special preview party for adults and children Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The farm entrance and barn have been closed since mid-April 2016 for the construction.

The site has not seen major improvements since its relocation from the current Raptor Valley area in 1983.

This construction project, part of Maymont’s multi-year Spirit of Generosity capital and endowment campaign, includes renovation of the existing barn, new classrooms, new restrooms, expanded parking and an eco-friendly rain garden for bio-retention that was partly funded by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

