Maymont Farm set to reopen Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a year-long renovation, Maymont Farm is set to reopen to the public this Sunday.

The grand opening will be held from 12 to 4 p.m.

As a way to celebrate the new improvements, Maymont will also be hosting a special preview party for adults and children Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The farm entrance and barn have been closed since mid-April 2016 for the construction.

The site has not seen major improvements since its relocation from the current Raptor Valley area in 1983.

This construction project, part of Maymont’s multi-year Spirit of Generosity capital and endowment campaign, includes renovation of the existing barn, new classrooms, new restrooms, expanded parking and an eco-friendly rain garden for bio-retention that was partly funded by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Maymont reopens View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.