March 23 celebrated as National Puppy Day

(WCMH) – How will you celebrate National Puppy Day?

Yes, there is actually a nationally recognized day to celebrate the cuteness and loving attitudes of puppies everywhere. What could be better?

The day was created specifically to bring attention to the number of dogs who need to find their forever homes. Shelters and charities around the country celebrate with special events and fundraisers.

