Man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend’s father found not guilty by reason of insanity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide suspect who was charged with stabbing his girlfriend’s father to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity in court on Thursday.

Nigel Walker, who was facing charges of murder in the first degree and stabbing in the commission of a felony, was accused of killing 55-year-old Brian E. Szabo, a Richmond bank executive and the father of a woman Walker was in a relationship with. The incident occurred inside the victim’s home in the 100 block of Westmoreland Street. It is believed Szabo’s wife and daughter were inside the house when the crime occurred.

Detectives have said that they believe the incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and Walker, who fled the house after the confrontation. A few hours later, around 5 a.m., Walker returned to the scene and surrendered to officers.

Walker will remain incarcerated and not be released to the community, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.