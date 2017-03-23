Henrico Restaurant Week kicks off April 1

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Restaurant Week will return for the start of its third year April 1-9, benefitting the Coal Pit Learning Center in Glen Allen.
This is the first of two Henrico Restaurant Week events in 2017, which will offer diners a chance to experience a taste of Henrico at a number of participating county restaurants, while at the same time helping to raise funds for the center, which since 1976 has built a nurturing and engaging learning environment for students from low-income families.
Since its inception in April 2015, Henrico Restaurant Week has raised more than $14,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and the Henrico Christmas Mother. Coal Pit Learning Center will be a first-time beneficiary this spring.
A second Restaurant Week is scheduled for Oct. 7-15 and will benefit the Henrico Christmas Mother program.
The April edition of HRW will again offer diners the opportunity to enjoy two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $20, $25 or $30 at participating Henrico restaurants. Each restaurant will donate $1 from the sale of every fixed-price lunch and $2 from the sale of every fixed-price dinner during the week to the Coal Pit Learning Center.
Participating restaurants include:
- Athens West
- Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue
- Charles’ Kitchen
- Deep Run Roadhouse
- The Grapevine
- Hattie Mae’s Southern Kitchen
- India K’Raja
- Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
- Texas de Brazil
- Travinia Italian Kitchen
Menus for each restaurant are posted on HenricoRestaurantWeek.com, or visit their Facebook page.
