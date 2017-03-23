Henrico Restaurant Week kicks off April 1

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Restaurant Week will return for the start of its third year April 1-9, benefitting the Coal Pit Learning Center in Glen Allen.

This is the first of two Henrico Restaurant Week events in 2017, which will offer diners a chance to experience a taste of Henrico at a number of participating county restaurants, while at the same time helping to raise funds for the center, which since 1976 has built a nurturing and engaging learning environment for students from low-income families.

Since its inception in April 2015, Henrico Restaurant Week has raised more than $14,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and the Henrico Christmas Mother. Coal Pit Learning Center will be a first-time beneficiary this spring.

A second Restaurant Week is scheduled for Oct. 7-15 and will benefit the Henrico Christmas Mother program.

The April edition of HRW will again offer diners the opportunity to enjoy two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $20, $25 or $30 at participating Henrico restaurants. Each restaurant will donate $1 from the sale of every fixed-price lunch and $2 from the sale of every fixed-price dinner during the week to the Coal Pit Learning Center.

Participating restaurants include:

Athens West

Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue

Charles’ Kitchen

Deep Run Roadhouse

The Grapevine

Hattie Mae’s Southern Kitchen

India K’Raja

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

Texas de Brazil

Travinia Italian Kitchen

Menus for each restaurant are posted on HenricoRestaurantWeek.com, or visit their Facebook page.

