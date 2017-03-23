Henrico Restaurant Week kicks off April 1

Published:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Restaurant Week will return for the start of its third year April 1-9, benefitting the Coal Pit Learning Center in Glen Allen.

This is the first of two Henrico Restaurant Week events in 2017, which will offer diners a chance to experience a taste of Henrico at a number of participating county restaurants, while at the same time helping to raise funds for the center, which since 1976 has built a nurturing and engaging learning environment for students from low-income families.

Since its inception in April 2015, Henrico Restaurant Week has raised more than $14,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and the Henrico Christmas Mother. Coal Pit Learning Center will be a first-time beneficiary this spring.

A second Restaurant Week is scheduled for Oct. 7-15 and will benefit the Henrico Christmas Mother program.

The April edition of HRW will again offer diners the opportunity to enjoy two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $20, $25 or $30 at participating Henrico restaurants. Each restaurant will donate $1 from the sale of every fixed-price lunch and $2 from the sale of every fixed-price dinner during the week to the Coal Pit Learning Center.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Athens West
  • Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue
  • Charles’ Kitchen
  • Deep Run Roadhouse
  • The Grapevine
  • Hattie Mae’s Southern Kitchen
  • India K’Raja
  • Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
  • Texas de Brazil
  • Travinia Italian Kitchen

Menus for each restaurant are posted on HenricoRestaurantWeek.com, or visit their Facebook page.

