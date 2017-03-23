Fire breaks out at Midlothian apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out at Swift Creek apartments in Midlothian Thursday morning.
According to fire investigators, smoking materials was not properly put out on one of the decks.
As a result, a fire erupted and the deck fell from the third to the second floor.
No one was hurt in the fire.
